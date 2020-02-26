Romania records no cases of coronavirus - health ministry

No suspected cases of coronavirus infection have so far tested positive in Romania, Deputy Health Minister Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday.

"There are no cases tested positive for coronavirus in Romania. There have been only negative test results so far," Baciu told Reuters by telephone.

President Klaus Iohannis called a meeting of Romania's Supreme Defence Council for Wednesday to discuss how to combat coronavirus, saying "things have rapidly changed over the past days regarding the number of new cases recorded in Europe".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.