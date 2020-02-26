Left Menu
'Detailed project report to construct 'science city' in Triputi ready, sent to Centre for funds'

Science City of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to construct a massive 'science city' in Tirupati, Science City Vice-Chairman and CEO Dr Krishnarao Appasani on Tuesday said a detailed project report (DPR) is ready and it has been sent to Centre to release funds for it.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 08:08 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 08:08 IST
Science City Vice-Chairman and CEO Dr Krishnarao Appasani speaking to ANI in Amaravati on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Science City of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to construct a massive 'science city' in Tirupati, Science City Vice-Chairman and CEO Dr Krishnarao Appasani on Tuesday said a detailed project report (DPR) is ready and it has been sent to Centre to release funds for it. The proposed science city will be established on an area of 106 acres.

"The DPR is ready and sent to the central government for financing. The Science City will be a joint venture of central and state governments," said Appasani. He said his plan of science city will constitute three programmes including a museum cluster called science promotion hub, which will comprise seven museums with seven different themes.

The second program will be a Research Innovation Cluster called BioMedical and Physical Sciences Hub. The third one will be a Knowledge Dissemination Cluster called Convention Center and Hospitality Hub. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,000 crore.

The state government has allotted land for the project and the infrastructure work is to be started once the central government approves DPR and releases funds, he said. The Science City of Andhra Pradesh has bagged an award in the environmental sustainability category in 7th Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) awards. The award distribution program was held in New Delhi a few days ago. The awards honour the efforts of PSUs that have been key to the country's economic growth and social development.

Appasani said that the efforts of the Science City of Andhra Pradesh in creating awareness on issues related to environment and cleanliness and workshops conducted in different parts of the state made it possible to bag the prestigious award. (ANI)

