Normalcy has returned to North-East district: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday said that normalcy has returned to a large extent in North-East Delhi, which has witnessed widespread violence over the last two days. "Normalcy has returned in North-East district to a large extent. Senior officers are on rounds, extra forces have been given and a lot of confidence-building measures are being taken. Things are being brought back to normal," Patnaik said here.

As many as 20 people have lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in parts of North-East Delhi from Monday. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi Police is "unable to control the situation and instill confidence," adding that the Army should be called in and a curfew is imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. (ANI)

