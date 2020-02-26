Next hearing in Behmai massacre case scheduled on Mar 18

A special court here on Wednesday fixed March 18 as the next date for hearing in the Behmai massacre case, in which 20 people were killed allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi's gang in 1981. Police apprised the special court (UP dacoity-affected area) that the original case diary (CD) of the Behmai massacre has not been traced.

Expressing disappointment, the court listed the case on March 18 for hearing arguments over the missing CD, district government counsel (criminal) Raju Porwal said. The date for pronouncing the verdict on the role of the four surviving accused in the Behmai massacre could not be fixed in absence of the original CD, Porwal added.

The court also directed the UP additional chief secretary (Home) and the DGP to place the original CD before it at the earliest, he said, adding that the court has made it clear that it will hear the arguments over the missing CD first before listing the case for pronouncing judgement. Elaborating further, Porwal said the district police chief, Anurag Vats, has stated in his reply to the court that the original CD could not be traced despite all efforts.

The police claimed that an inquiry was underway, Porwal added. Earlier, special judge Sudhir Kumar had pulled up a court official after noticing the absence of the original CD while delivering the judgement in the case on January 18.

The court had postponed the case from January 24 to January 30 and then to February 12 as the CD could not be traced. The court is expected to pronounce its verdict on the role of the four surviving accused — Posha, Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu.

Posha is still in prison, while Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu are out on bail.

