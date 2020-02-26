Left Menu
Development News Edition

Savarkar wrote about child marriage before Gandhi addressed it, says Union minister

Claiming that freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was deliberately sidelined by the previous governments, the Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the time has come to give Savarkar the respect and place in history that he deserves.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:14 IST
Savarkar wrote about child marriage before Gandhi addressed it, says Union minister
Union minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Claiming that freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was deliberately sidelined by the previous governments, the Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the time has come to give Savarkar the respect and place in history that he deserves.

The minister who was speaking at the death anniversary of Savarkar also claimed that Savarkar acted and wrote on various social evils like child marriages before Mahatma Gandhi did. The minister, exercising caution, said that he isn't comparing two great personalities but history should put facts right.

"I don't want to get into the debate of whether Gandhi said it first or Savarkar. But when Savarkar wrote poem on child marriage, he did so before Gandhi spoke on it. Savarkar must have acted against it and then wrote about it. This is history," he said. "I don't want to compare two great personalities but if someone makes wrong claims, we need to look back at history and dates. There is evidence to support our claim," the minister added.

He was speaking at an event organised by Savarkar Darshan Pratisthan of which many BJP leaders are members. Former Gujarat Governor OP Kohli is its president. He also took a potshot at Rahul Gandhi's controversial comment when he said that he is not Rahul Savarkar that he would seek apology for his comments. This was a direct attack on Savarkar as Congress had belittled Savarkar by stating that he had sought an apology from Britishers when imprisoned in Andaman and Nicobar.

"Recently, someone said that he isn't Savarkar. He can't be Savarkar. Because to know him you need to know about dedication and commitment towards your country, " said Patel. The minister also advocated the use of an evaluation system for all great personalities so that everyone gets a fair chance to get acknowledged.

"If they are to be evaluated, the method should be the same for everyone. The scrutiny should be for all for being good and bad. And if questions are asked one should not cry foul and say we are disrespecting them. We should not feel hesitant in acknowledging that Savarkar hasn't got the respect and stature in history he deserves," added the minister. The minister said that time has come that Savarkar is handed over to the next generation with all the respect he deserves. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...

Ohio State RB Dobbins considering 40 with ankle, hamstring problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is considering running the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday despite multiple injuries. Dobbins isnt fully recovered from an ankle injury and also has been fighting a hamstring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020