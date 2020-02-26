Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will deal with anyone trying to destroy state's peace with iron hand: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he would deal with "Pak-based terrorists and gangsters" who are seeking to create problems in the state with an iron hand.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:16 IST
Will deal with anyone trying to destroy state's peace with iron hand: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he would deal with "Pak-based terrorists and gangsters" who are seeking to create problems in the state with an iron hand. Delivering a speech in Vidhan Sabha he said, "I would deal with Pak-based terrorists and gangsters who are seeking to create problems in the state with an iron hand."

In his concluding remarks on the debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister made it clear that he would not let anyone destroy the state's hard-earned peace under any circumstances. The Chief Minister said, "Government had worked hard to protect every section of the society, including the minorities, the weaker sections and women, by ensuring all-round peace, without which there could be no investment or industrial development in the state."

He said that Punjab and its people want peace, harmony and economic progress, and he was committed to ensuring that nobody is allowed to hinder the same. "The people of Punjab want growth with peace and amity, and that is the endeavour of our government," he said.

"We have not and shall not allow hard-earned peace of the state disturbed in any manner," he added. In his speech, he said that law and order had received priority attention in his government, which had launched various legal and administrative reforms to ensure the same. Since 2017, Punjab Police had neutralised 2,378 gangsters, captured 1,349 firearms, recovered 614 snatched vehicles, and busted about 32 terrorist modules in the State.

"These efforts shall continue and if so required, we will not hesitate to take every possible stern action to maintain law and order in the state," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...

Ohio State RB Dobbins considering 40 with ankle, hamstring problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is considering running the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday despite multiple injuries. Dobbins isnt fully recovered from an ankle injury and also has been fighting a hamstring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020