Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army wants CAPF, police forces to refrain from wearing Army pattern combat dress

Concerned over certain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Police personnel wearing army pattern combat dress on February 23 during a protest, Army sources on Wednesday said these forces must refrain from using uniforms with such pattern.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:18 IST
Army wants CAPF, police forces to refrain from wearing Army pattern combat dress
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Concerned over certain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police personnel wearing army pattern combat dress on February 23 during a protest, Army sources on Wednesday said these forces must refrain from using uniforms with such pattern. Over a period of time, CAPFs and State Police forces in India have started wearing combat uniforms, which are just slightly different from the ones worn by the Indian Army personnel, they said.

These minor variations cannot be distinguished by most civilians giving them the impression that personnel wearing such dresses in cities and towns of India while engaged in Internal security duties, escorting VIPs, on policing duties, static guard posts etc are Army personnel, they added. The Army sources said the events in our country these days are under constant domestic and international media glare due to the rising stature of the nation.

"Wearing of combat dress by CAPFs and State Police forces may be misinterpreted as the Army being deployed for the internal security duties and elections. This may have an adverse impact on our image as a vibrant democratic Nation and would be detrimental to our national interests," they said. Accordingly, Indian Army from time to time has brought to the notice of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in order to approach the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about the increasing trend of CAPFs and State Police forces wearing combat uniforms similar to the Army pattern.

In 2004 the issue of CAPFs and State Police forces wearing Army pattern combat dress for routine policing tasks including election duties was raised citing that such practice needs to be arrested, as it may create misplaced perceptions amongst the Indian public and international community that the Army was being employed for policing tasks during elections and law and order situations. In this regard, MoD had taken up a case with MHA and accordingly MHA had also issued an advisory to all CAPFs not to wear Army pattern combat dress. In October 2012, then Union Home Minister during the Security Review Meeting of the Combined Unified Head Quarters held in Srinagar, had agreed to Army's contention on the need to reduce visibility from Jammu and Kashmir and directed that CAPFs should not wear Army pattern combat uniforms and CAPFs and State Police forces vehicles should have a distinct paint which could distinguish it from Army vehicles.

The issue was repeatedly raised with the MHA through MoD between August and December 2013 and the violation of these instructions was intimated by Army HQ duly supported by a photo folder highlighting instances of CAPFs and State Police wearing Army pattern combat dress. In January 2015, the Union Home Secretary presided over a meeting of all Director Generals of CAPFs to resolve the long outstanding issue of wearing of Army pattern combat dress. During the meeting, the Home Secretary queried DGs of CAPFs on the need for wearing combat uniform across the nation and directed all concerned to give concrete proposals within a month to resolve the issue.

Post the employment of Army in aid to the civil authority during the Jat agitation in Haryana in 2016, the issue of CAPFs and State Police wearing near similar Army pattern combat dress was again raised. It was highlighted that to distinguish themselves from CAPFs and State Police forces, in order to have the desired impact of the last resort, Army columns had to carry placards. The same was not desirable and could have been avoided in case CAPFs and State Police forces were wearing a distinctly different pattern/colour uniform. Another issue is of open sale of Army pattern clothing and accoutrements in markets, which leads to misuse by anti-national elements and other private security agencies. The issue has been raised repeatedly by the regional formations with the civil administration during various civil-military liaison conferences. In 2016, comments on the regulations for the restricted sale of Army uniforms as proposed by the MHA were recommended to be promulgated. However, no formal direction on the issue has been received so far.

The Indian Army has now again written to DMA/MoD, dated February 24, 2020, requesting MoD/MHA to issue following guidelines for immediate implementation: The combat dress should not be worn by CAPFs pan India while being employed to handle law and order situations as also while being deployed in urban areas affected by terrorism, as the surroundings do not demand such a requirement.

Use of distinctly different (both in colour and pattern) disruptive dress by CAPFs and State Police forces should be restricted only to employment in jungle terrain in LWE affected areas. The Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs) cover most parts of the torso. Hence, the BPJs of CAPFs and State Police forces should be of plain Khaki colour and not of combat colour.

The sale of Army pattern clothes in the open market needs to be regulated. Private vendors in the open market should establish identity and maintain a record of personnel to whom the Army pattern clothes (including accessories and accouterments) are being sold, as proposed by MHA on March 31, 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away. I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being ...

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020