Army chief reviews security situation in Valley
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the Valley.
The Army chief who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, visited the formations and units deployed along the Line of Control.
Local Commanders briefed Naravane on the situation on the LoC, ceasefire violations, retaliation by India, counter-infiltration operations and operational preparedness. (ANI)
