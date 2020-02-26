Left Menu
Punjab inks MoU to showcase State as investment destination

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab and the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), Singapore, in the presence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday here to work out modalities for exploring leadership training activities and capabilities for officers at MGSIPA.

The MoU was signed by Punjab's Director, Governance Reforms, Parminder Pal Singh and Executive Director, CIG, Wu Wei Neng.. Image Credit: ANI

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab and the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), Singapore, in the presence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday here to work out modalities for exploring leadership training activities and capabilities for officers at MGSIPA. The collaboration would also focus on showcasing Punjab as a future global investment destination, said an official spokesperson, adding that this is CIG's first MoU in India.

The MoU was signed by Punjab's Director, Governance Reforms, Parminder Pal Singh and Executive Director, CIG, Wu Wei Neng. Later both the signatories exchanged the files in the presence of dignitaries from both sides. The CIG is an independent, non-partisan, not for profit organization based in Singapore and supports governments across the world with capability development, programme and training, resources, advisory and research.

Lauding the initiative of the Governance Reforms Department, Chief Minister Singh said that this partnership would further bolster his Government's efforts to woo investments in the state, besides enhancing leadership and training capabilities amongst officers undergoing training at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration. Additional Chief Secretary, Governance Reforms, Vini Mahajan said the collaboration shall support organisational strengthening and programme design in Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion and the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute for Public Administration.

Vini said that CIGs vast experience and expertise on such collaborations and assignments in the past shall benefit the State Government and help it learn from other practices and policies. MGSIPA would be immensely benefitted with this collaboration as it would help in designing their training modules for IAS, PCS and State Officers to enhance the state government's capacity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

