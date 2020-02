Delhi violence: 48 FIRs lodged, SG informs HC; urges no judicial intervention till normalcy restored

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that 48 FIRs have been lodged in relation to the north-east Delhi violence and there be no judicial intervention till normalcy is restored in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was told by Mehta that the Centre and the police need to file a reply to the plea for lodging FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

Mehta informed the court that 48 FIRs have been lodged till date in relation to arson, looting and the deaths in the communal violence has erupted over the amended citizenship law. Mehta also said that the Centre is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi and therefore, it be made a party in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.