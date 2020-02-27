NCW chief requests Telangana govt to appoint state women's commission chief
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday requested the Telangana Government to appoint a State Women's Commission Chief, the post which is lying vacant since July 2018.
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday requested the Telangana Government to appoint a State Women's Commission Chief, the post which is lying vacant since July 2018.
"It is shocking that in Telangana, which recently saw one of the most horrific crimes against women, a State Women's Commission has remained virtually non-functional for nearly two years," Rekha Sharma said after meeting the Chief Secretary of Telangana Government.
Earlier in December 2019, NCW Chairperson had written a letter expressing similar concern to two states -- Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- for not appointing chairperson designation in the women commissions of their respective states. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rekha Sharma
- Telangana
- NCW
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh