Vietnam to suspend visa-free travel for South Koreans - Yonhap

The Vietnamese government plans to suspend visa-free travel for South Koreans starting on Saturday amid concerns about the coronavirus spreading, Yonhap News Agency said on Friday.

The South Korean embassy in Vietnam said that it received a notice about the suspension from the Vietnamese government, the report said.

