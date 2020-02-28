Russia restricts entry of Iranians, S.Koreans amid coronavirus fears

The Russian government on Friday temporarily barred Iranian citizens from entering Russia and said it would also restrict the entry of South Korean citizens from March 1 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, decrees published online showed.

The government also said it would not allow in any foreign citizens travelling from Iran or South Korea, and ordered the Foreign Ministry to suspend the issue of visas to Iranian citizens, the RIA news agency reported.

