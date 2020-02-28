Mumbai: Man who attacked, killed cop held guilty of murder

A 23-year-old man, who along with his minor brother, had attacked traffic constable Vilas Shinde with a wooden plank, leading to his death some days later, was on Friday convicted for murder by a court here Additional Sessions Judge K M Jaiswal held Ahmed Qureshi guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday.

His brother, who was 16 at the time of incident, is being tried separately as an adult, after the Juvenile Justice Board gave its nod for such a trial in November, 2016 In August, 2016, Shinde, on patrolling duty in Bandra in the metropolis, was attacked near a petrol pump by the siblings after Quereshi was caught riding a two-wheeler without a helmet.

On being asked for licence and vehicle documents, the two hit Shinde with a wooden plank several times, kicked him in the stomach and fled from the spot Shinde was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a few days later.

A modification in the Juvenile Justice Act allowed juvenile delinquents to be tried as adults for rape and murder on the condition that they would would be spared the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.