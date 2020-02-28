EU health ministers to hold extraordinary virus talks next week
European Union health ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on March 6 to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, an EU official said.
EU health ministers held a first extraordinary meeting earlier in February on the epidemic, where they decided to coordinate their response to the outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
