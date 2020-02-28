Excise dept. organises Tik-Tok competition against drug addiction in Kerala

Kerala Excise department has organized a Tik-Tok competition as a part of its drug addiction-free mission. The contest will be on the problems that drug addiction causes to people and society. The winner goes will go home with an I-Pad as a prize.

The competition is being organised as part of the Department's intensive campaign titled "Tomorrow's Kerala, Drug and Addiction-free Kerala". "Those taking part should post the video from their profile with the hashtag #vimukthikerala. Each contestant can post more than one video. They can challenge friends with #vimukthichallenge. The last date of receiving them is March 5," said the spokesperson of the Excise Department.

The number of likes a video gets, its theme and presentation will be the criteria on which the video will be judged."As soon as a video is posted on Tik-Tok, it should also be sent on the WhatsApp No: 9072588222," added the spokesperson of the Excise Department. (ANI)

