Left Menu
Development News Edition

'This Land is Your Land' lawsuit dismissed by U.S. judge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manhattan
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 03:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 02:40 IST
'This Land is Your Land' lawsuit dismissed by U.S. judge

A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday dismissed a lawsuit claiming that Woody Guthrie's iconic 1940 folk song "This Land is Your Land" belongs to the public. U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel ruled against members of the New York band Satorii, which recorded two versions of "This Land," after the two publishers that control the song's rights agreed not to sue them for copyright infringement.

Satorii had claimed that the "This Land" melody closely resembled a Baptist gospel hymn from around the start of the 20th century, known by such titles as "Fire Song," and that any copyright to "This Land" lapsed several decades ago. It sued the publishers Ludlow Music and The Richmond Organization in June 2016, seeking to void their copyright and establish that "This Land" was in the public domain.

In March 2019, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts had allowed Satorii to pursue its copyright claims. But the following month, the publishers entered a "covenant not to sue" Satorii over "This Land," and refunded a $45.50 licensing fee the band had paid to produce its versions.

Castel, who took over the case following Batts' Feb. 3 death, said the "extremely broad" covenant mooted Satorii's case, and there was no reasonable expectation the publishers might again challenge its use of "This Land." "We're very pleased with the result," said Paul LiCalsi, a lawyer for the publishers.

Ludlow had registered copyright for "This Land" in 1956 after Guthrie assigned it his copyright in the song, the publishers have said. "We are disappointed with the court's decision, which gave the defendants unfair veto power to stop this meritorious case from proceeding," Satorii's lawyer, Mark Rifkin, said in an email. "We are considering how best to continue to pursue these important issues."

Rifkin and his law firm have - through litigation -successfully moved other classic American songs into the public domain, including "Happy Birthday to You" and the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome." Guthrie wrote "This Land" at age 27 in reaction to Irving Berlin's "God Bless America," which he thought glossed over the country's wealth and land inequality, according to the Library of Congress.

The case is Saint-Amour et al v The Richmond Organization Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-04464.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Cycling-Kajihara makes history for Japan, Ganna breaks world record

Yumi Kajihara became the first Japanese woman to be crowned as a world track cycling champion as she claimed gold in the omnium, while Italys Filippo Ganna kept the records tumbling with a masterful day of riding on Friday. Olympic omnium c...

U.S. court deals serious blow to Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked one of President Donald Trumps signature immigration policies that has helped to sharply curb a migration surge on the southern border and forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico. The de...

EXPLAINER-How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?

As a new coronavirus spreads quickly around the world, U.S. health officials say they are aggressively assessing how long it can survive on surfaces to better understand the risk of transmission.Based on what is known about similar coronavi...

Trump willing to meet leaders of Russia, China, Britain, France on arms control

President Donald Trump is willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain and France with the aim of discussing arms control, a senior administration official said on Friday.Trump wants to use such a meeting of the U.N. Security Counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020