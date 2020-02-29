Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Abe seeks citizens' help in coronavirus fight as Olympics to go ahead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:56 IST
Japan PM Abe seeks citizens' help in coronavirus fight as Olympics to go ahead
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday called on the public to cooperate in a "tough battle" to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the coming weeks as the country prepares to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned. "To be frank, we cannot win this battle through the efforts of the government alone," Abe told a news conference two days after calling for all schools nationwide to be closed for more than a month. The abrupt decision caught teachers, parents and their employers off guard, sparking a fresh wave of criticism.

Abe had already come under fire for his handling of the coronavirus, and Saturday's news conference was his first since the outbreak. "I have decided we must make all efforts in the next one or two weeks to prevent the spread" of the virus, he said, while expressing confidence this was possible.

Abe said Japan would go ahead with both the Summer Olympics and a spring visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, but added he would not hesitate to expand immigration curbs if needed. Abe, who returned to office in 2012 and is now Japan's longest-serving premier, has made hosting the Tokyo Olympics a top priority of his tenure. Officials have repeatedly denied that they are considering postponing or canceling the Games.

Japan has seen more than 940 cases of infection of the virus, including 705 from the British-registered Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was quarantined near Tokyo this month, according to the public broadcaster, NHK. There have been 11 fatalities, including six from the cruise ship, Japan's handling of which drew harsh criticism overseas and at home. Abe acknowledged the burden that parents would face due to the school closures and said the government would create a fund to subsidize workers who had to take time off work to care for their children.

He said measures, using 270 billion yen ($2.50 billion) in budget reserves, including steps for smaller firms, would be coming in the next 10 days. The government was also closely watching the global economy and would take fiscal steps as necessary to counter the economic impact of the spreading virus.

Abe also urged consumers to avoid rushing to buy up the toilet paper, dismissing rumors of a shortage that have emptied store shelves of the product in recent days. He promised to boost Japan's capacity to test for the coronavirus, following reports some people were turned away despite doctors' recommendations and suspicions that authorities were under-testing to keep contagion numbers low.

Hokkaido, a popular destination for foreign tourists, on Friday declared a state of emergency and urged its population of about 5 million people, including the capital Sapporo - the venue for the Olympics marathon - to stay home this weekend. "The impact of the state of emergency could be big," said Yukihiro Watanabe, 57, owner of a wine bar in Otaru city, north of Sapporo, who decided to close his shop at the weekend.

Despite Abe's appeal - broadcast nationwide on TV - #Abeyamero, meaning "Abe, quit!", was still trending on Twitter. "We need new leadership," said one tweet. ($1 = 108.0700 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands in Montenegro march against religion law

Thousands of people, led by Serbian Orthodox Church clerics, marched peacefully through the Montenegrin capital Podgorica on Saturday in protest against a law they fear will be used to target the churchs assets and status. Protests have bee...

Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority -Anwar

Malaysias former ruling coalition, which is backing Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, has the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.Anwars comments came after Malaysias k...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours DEL7 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL AGR dues Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 cr, claims compliance with SC judgement New Delhi Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it ha...

Militia fighters kill 24 people in northeastern DR Congo

Militia fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed 24 people and injured 12 others, a local official said Saturday, the latest bout of unrest in the violence-wracked northeastern province of IturiThe killings took place late Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020