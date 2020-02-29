Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Rouhani says innocent people in Syria's Idlib should be protected - TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:53 IST
Iran's Rouhani says innocent people in Syria's Idlib should be protected - TV
"Idlib's situation is very complicated, considering the presence of dangerous terrorists that should be uprooted and the necessity to protect innocent people living there," Rouhani told Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation, according to Iranian state TV. Image Credit: ANI

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart on Saturday that innocent people should be protected in Syria's northwest province, as tensions rose between Moscow and Ankara over the fighting there.

"Idlib's situation is very complicated, considering the presence of dangerous terrorists that should be uprooted and the necessity to protect innocent people living there," Rouhani told Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation, according to Iranian state TV.

Erdogan said on Saturday he had asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia 'disappointed' with US mediation on Nile dam

Ethiopia on Saturday expressed disappointment with the latest push by the United States to resolve a long-running dispute over a massive dam on the Nile River, suggesting a deal could still be far off The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, se...

Paris half-marathon cancelled over coronavirus fears

The Paris half-marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday with 44,000 registered runners, has been canceled over fears of coronavirus, officials said SaturdayThe announcement came after the French government ordered the cancellation of gather...

France to push through pension reform by decree, without vote

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government would push its contested pension reform through parliament by decree, avoiding the need for a vote after the opposition filed more than 40,000 amendments to the draft law.The reform...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020