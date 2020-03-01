Left Menu
Court rejects Azam Khan's plea for stay in Rampur jail till March 3

The Rampur Court on Saturday rejected Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan's plea seeking stay in Rampur Jail till March 3 and sent him, along with his spouse Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, to Sitapur prison.

SP leader Azam Khan while being taken to court on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Rampur Court on Saturday rejected Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan's plea seeking stay in Rampur Jail till March 3 and sent him, along with his spouse Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, to Sitapur prison."The court has rejected Azam Khan's plea seeking stay in Rampur Jail till March 3 and sent him along with his son and wife to Sitapur Jail," District government advocate Sardar Dalvinder Singh (Dumpy) told ANI.Amid heavy security, Khan, along with his wife and son, were produced in ADJ-6 courtroom with regard to their surrender plea in 59 cases. The court heard 12 cases and granted bail in one. The matter has been scheduled for next hearing on March 3. Khan, en route to court, claimed that he was "being treated like a terrorist". "They are treating me like a terrorist," Khan said to reporters from inside a police van while he was being taken to Rampur.

Khan, Fatima and Abdullah were sent to seven-day judicial custody in a forgery case after they surrendered in a Rampur court on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly also revoked the Assembly membership of Abdullah and declared his Suar seat in Rampur district as vacant on Thursday.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, is the varsity's chancellor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

