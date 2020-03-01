Army Major dies in fire accident in J-K

Indian Army Major Ankit Budhiraja lost his life in a fire which broke out at his house here on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 02.30 pm.

Major Budhiraja managed to get his family and a pet dog out of the house, but succumbed to fire injuries while trying to rescue another pet. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.