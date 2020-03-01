Left Menu
NSG commandos' commitment towards country's peace is an inspiration to all, says Shah

After interacting with the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos here in Rajarhat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said their contribution towards country's peace and security serves as an inspiration to all countrymen.

  ANI
  • |
  North 24 Parganas (West Bengal)
  • |
  Updated: 01-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  Created: 01-03-2020 18:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah serving lunch to NSG commandos in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. (Credit: Amit Shah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After interacting with the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos here in Rajarhat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said their contribution towards country's peace and security serves as an inspiration to all countrymen. "Today at NSG campus in Rajarhat, West Bengal, had an opportunity to serve lunch and interact with our brave NSG commandos. Their devotion and commitment towards India's peace and security is an inspiration to all countrymen," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, at the inaugural function of 29 Special Composite Group complex of NSG, he has said that people who want to create "divisions" in the country and "disrupt peace" must fear the NSG commandos. "In our history of 10,000 years, India has never attacked anyone. We would not allow anyone to disrupt our peace. And anyone who takes the lives of soldiers will have to pay dearly. People who want to divide the nation and disrupt its peace, they should fear the presence of NSG. If they still come, it is the responsibility of the NSG to fight them and defeat them," he added.

Talking about the expansion of the NSG, the Union Home Minister had said: "The nation decided to expand the network of NSG after the Mumbai attacks. NSG has finely proven its presence in the entire country gradually. After today's inauguration, the coordination will only get better." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

