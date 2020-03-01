Delhi Police bust international drug racket, arrest 2

The Special Cell unit of Delhi Police's South-Western Range on Sunday said that it has busted an international syndicate involved in smuggling of contraband drugs. Police have arrested two persons in this connection from Uttam Nagar. They have been identified as Puneet Arora, 44, resident of Gurugram, Haryana and Vinod Kumar, 44, resident of Uttam Nagar.

About 69 kg capsules, 150.5 kg tablets of tramadol and 12.5 kg tablets of alprazolam, worth over Rs 50 crore were recovered from them, said the police. Police said that they used to collect these drugs from different parts of India and further export these to the United Kingdom. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

