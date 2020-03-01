Six dead, 4 injured in road accident in Andhra's Guntur

Six people died while four were injured after a car lost balance and fell down in the roadside canal near Pulladigunta village, police said on Sunday. "The accident took place when a group of relatives were returning from Kakumanu village after attending a function there. When they reached Pulladigunta at 3.30 PM; the car lost balance and fell down in the canal roadside," Vatticherukuru Police Station Sub Inspector Sivakrishna Reddy said.

"While five people died on the spot, a person died at the Guntur Government Hospital," he said. The injured were admitted to Guntur Government Hospital for treatment.

The police said that it might be a case of over speeding and a case will be filed after the completion of legal formalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

