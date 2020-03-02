Left Menu
58 officers transferred as part of police reshuffle in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters on Sunday reshuffled 58 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officials.

  ANI
  • |
  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  Updated: 02-03-2020 03:28 IST
  • |
  Created: 02-03-2020 03:28 IST
58 DySP level officers transferred as part of police reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters on Sunday reshuffled 58 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officials. According to an order issued by DGP Dilbag Singh, Fahad Tak, DySP Headquarters (Hqrs) Ganderbal has been posted as DySP CID CI K (JIC).

While DySP Security Jammu Pardeep Kumar has been appointed as SDPO Gool, DySP CID SB Budgam Salim Jahangir Lone has been posted as DySP Hqrs Srinagar.

"Imtiaz Ahmed, DySP IR-23rd Bn as DySP PC Magam Handwara, Fayaz Hussain Shah, DySP PC Kupwara as DySP Hqrs Budgam and Prithpal Singh, DySP Security Jammu as SDPO Railways Vijaypur," said an order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

