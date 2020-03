Goa Police arrests anti-CAA activist for controversial remarks

The Goa Crime Branch on Sunday arrested anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist Ramakrishna Jalmi for his alleged controversial remarks during a rally in South Goa on Saturday.

"Ramakrishna Jalmi has been arrested under section 295 (A) and 153 (A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting religious sentiments through his utterances," Pankaj Kumar, Superintendent of Police told ANI.

A video has been circulated on social media showing Jalmi allegedly making derogatory remarks against a religious deity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.