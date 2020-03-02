Left Menu
Reach us on twitter using #DelhiRelief for help, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged people to inform state government about anyone who is in need by using #DelhiRelief so that help can reach the needy on time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:07 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged people to inform state government about anyone who is in need by using #DelhiRelief so that help can reach the needy on time. "We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If you know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Please mention the exact address/contact details so that we can reach them. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies," Kejriwal tweeted.

"In the aftermath of the violence in Northeast areas of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to provide details of the needy for a quick response from government agencies," read an official statement. "The Chief Minister has given instructions to the authorities to speed up the relief and rehabilitation work. Those whose houses have been burnt are being given immediate relief of Rs 25,000 on behalf of the Delhi government," it added.

The officials of the concerned department are engaged in assessing the loss of those who have lost their lives, houses, shops, and vehicles, etc. in the violence. The Delhi government has also set up relief camps across the North East Delhi and is providing monetary assistance along with other necessary items. A detailed list of victims is also being prepared to provide the compensation announced by the Chief Minister. Victims are applying through the counter set up at the North East District Magistrate office as well as through NGOs etc.

It further said that 18 SDMs have been appointed in all affected divisions. They are scrutinizing and verifying the applications round the clock to prepare the list of beneficiaries. At least 47 people died in the recent violence in North-East Delhi and around 200 sustained injuries.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) under Dehli Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

