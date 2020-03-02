Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs TN govt to file response on plea seeking action

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:56 IST
HC directs TN govt to file response on plea seeking action

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed response on the anti-CAA protests happening across the state. A bench Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the direction on a petition which contended that the protests were unlawful as permission had not been obtained and caused inconvenience to the public.

Petitioner G Kannan sought to initiate action against those who have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the old bus stand in Salem in western Tamil Nadu since February 14. Counsel for the petitioner submitted though the petition mentioned only about the protest in Salem, similar agitations were being staged in different places across the state affecting the public.

In Salem, several protestors, including children, were staging the agitation close to the bus stand, causing "huge inconvenience" to the public, he said. A detailed response from the government on the action taken against protests without any permission was required, the counsel added.

Recording the submissions, the bench ordered the government to file its response on the action taken against the protests and ajourned the petition to March 9..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street up in choppy trade, stimulus measures take center stage

U.S. stock indexes were slightly higher in choppy trading on Monday, as investors assessed the efficacy of further monetary stimulus amid the growing economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street had jumped 1 at the open as trade...

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Democratic bid to defend Obamacare

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states including California and New York to preserve the landmark healthcare law. The impetus ...

Assam govt seeks to change civic body''s name from Gauhati to

The Assam government on Monday proposed to change the name of Gauhati Municipal Corporation to Guwahati Municipal Corporation to remove dissimilarity and dichotomy between English and Assamese script. Introducing The Guwahati Municipal Corp...

Guyana votes for leader to manage early years of oil boom

Voters in Guyana were heading to the polls on Monday for an election that will decide who oversees an oil boom set to transform the poor South American country, which faces a test of whether it can sustainably manage a sudden influx of natu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020