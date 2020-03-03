Effort to create positive environment, situation returning to normal in NE Delhi: Police

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, Alok Kumar, on Tuesday said the situation in the violence-affected North-East Delhi is returning to normal and efforts are on to create a positive environment in the area. "Traffic in almost all violence-hit areas is coming back to normal and shops are also opening. The board exams were also conducted yesterday, where appropriate security was provided by the police. Over 98 per cent of the students appeared for the exams, which reflects that the fear among the people has ended," Kumar told ANI here.

The senior police officer said that over 400 FIRs have been registered so far and 27 people have been arrested in connection with the riots while others have been taken into preventive detention. "We organised peace committee meetings in every area. Yesterday, Hindus in Gokulpur cleaned a mosque in the area and both the communities have decided to maintain peace and harmony. There are efforts to create a positive environment," Kumar said.

"We are making an inventory and taking actions to ensure that no incident goes unreported. Along with that, we are also working to identify those who were involved in the violence," he added. Kumar also refuted reports of police security being provided to BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is alleged to have delivered hate speech. "No security has been provided to Kapil Mishra," he added.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi last week. (ANI)

