SC asks CBI to probe six TN companies if they were using banned chemicals in firecrackers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe six firecracker companies in Tamil Nadu to determine whether they were using banned chemicals like Barium Nitrate in their firecrackers. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the CBI to conduct the probe after a petition filed in the matter alleged that these companies were using chemicals, which were banned by the court, in producing firecrackers.

The court asked the investigating agency to appraise the court on the matter and file its report within a period of six weeks. On the other hand, the six companies vehemently denied the allegations that they were using the banned chemical substance, Barium Nitrate in their firecrackers.

In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had held that firecracker companies can't use Barium Nitrate in their firecrackers and declared the substance illegal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

