Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks CBI to probe six TN companies if they were using banned chemicals in firecrackers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe six firecracker companies in Tamil Nadu to determine whether they were using banned chemicals like Barium Nitrate in their firecrackers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:58 IST
SC asks CBI to probe six TN companies if they were using banned chemicals in firecrackers
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe six firecracker companies in Tamil Nadu to determine whether they were using banned chemicals like Barium Nitrate in their firecrackers. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the CBI to conduct the probe after a petition filed in the matter alleged that these companies were using chemicals, which were banned by the court, in producing firecrackers.

The court asked the investigating agency to appraise the court on the matter and file its report within a period of six weeks. On the other hand, the six companies vehemently denied the allegations that they were using the banned chemical substance, Barium Nitrate in their firecrackers.

In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had held that firecracker companies can't use Barium Nitrate in their firecrackers and declared the substance illegal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump accepted Putin's proposal to hold U.N. Security Council summit - Interfax cites Russia's Lavrov

U.S. President Donald Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putins proposal to hold a meeting of the U.N Security Councils five permanent members, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesda...

Condition of virus-hit techie has improved: Telangana minister

The condition of the 24-year-old techie, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 in Hyderabad, is stable and the process of tracking people he came in contact with was on, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said on Tuesday....

Refugee aid groups attacked as tensions rock Greek island

Lesbos Island Greece, Mar 3 AFP Several aid groups on Greeces Lesbos said they were suspending work with refugees and evacuating staff on Tuesday in the wake of violence and threats, as tensions soar on an island in the crosshairs of the mi...

Maha will create 30,000 housing stock in 2 years: Awhad

The Maharashtra government will create stock of 30,000 housing units in the next two years, Minister Jitendra Awhad said in the Assembly on Tuesday. He said the affordable housing scheme will begin on May 1 and will be completed in two year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020