Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poor controls led U.S. prisons to buy whole cow hearts disguised as ground beef - watchdog

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:28 IST
Poor controls led U.S. prisons to buy whole cow hearts disguised as ground beef - watchdog

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons lacks policies to safeguard against serving potentially contaminated food to its inmates, a problem that led it to buy substandard products including whole cow hearts disguised as ground beef, the Justice Department's internal watchdog has found.

In a new report made public on Tuesday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz faulted the BOP for not having "a protocol in place to ensure its food supply is safe" and failing to "properly document or communicate food vendor quality issues." As evidence of the problem, Horowitz pointed to multiple criminal cases filed against food vendors since 2014.

One case in 2018 involved a food vendor who was accused of selling adulterated spices that were diluted with undeclared filler ingredients to the federal prison system. Another case from last year involved two individuals who pleaded guilty to charges they had sold the BOP $1 million worth of adulterated meat, including whole cow hearts that were labeled as "ground beef."

"The BOP should develop a quality assurance plan...to mitigate the risk that a vendor could deliver a substandard product," Horowitz wrote. In fiscal 2019 alone, the BOP served 175 million meals, or nearly 479,000 meals per day, for its 180,000 inmates. Food and food services accounts for about 5.7 percent of its $401 million budget.

A spokesperson for the BOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Horowitz's findings. His report represents yet another management headache for the BOP's newly minted director Michael Carvajal, who was tapped by Attorney General William Barr just last month.

The BOP, with 122 institutions nationwide, has struggled with staffing shortages and tight budgets throughout the Trump administration. It came under scrutiny in February 2019 after its federal jail in Brooklyn suffered power supply issues, leading to freezing jail cells for days.

Then in August, its federal jail in Manhattan found itself at the heart of a criminal probe after financier Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide there while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Two corrections officers were later charged with falsifying records to cover up their failure to monitor him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal dead at 40: team

Paris, Mar 3 AFP Nicolas Portal, the sports director of British cycling outfit Team Ineos, died suddenly at his home in Andorra aged 40, his team said on TuesdayPortal took part in the Tour de France six times as a rider and retired in 2010...

IAEA chief demands 'clarifications' on Iran's nuclear programme

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm at Irans cooperation with the agency and demanded clarifications over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year. It comes on the same day ...

Soccer-Kane and Rashford on track but Southgate not ruling out Vardy return

England manager Gareth Southgate believes his two injured strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are on track in their recoveries but said he would not close the door on a Euro 2020 recall for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.Tottenham f...

Trump says had 'very good talk' with Taliban leader.

Trump says had very good talk with Taliban leader. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020