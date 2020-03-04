HC says nothing wrong with AAP govt's compensation for riot victims, dismisses plea
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the AAP government's compensation announced for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi last week. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said "it is a policy decision" and it will "not interfere" in it
"The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it," the court said. It also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Delhi High Court
- AAP
- DN Patel
ALSO READ
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day
There would be no dearth of buses in Delhi soon: Kejriwal
Finland Chamber of Commerce in India (FINCHAM India) Launches ‘Resilient Schools’ in New Delhi
Delhi Police files charge sheet in Dec 15 Jamia-New Friends Colony violence case, names Sharjeel Imam as instigator
Delhi's Maharishi Valmiki Hospital suspends biometric attendance due to coronavirus threat