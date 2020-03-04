Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines Duterte resumes loan talks with backers of U.N. drugs war investigation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:10 IST
Philippines Duterte resumes loan talks with backers of U.N. drugs war investigation

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has allowed talks about loans and grants from countries that backed a U.N. investigation into his bloody war on drugs to resume, his office said on Wednesday. A document dated Feb. 27 addressed to all agencies and state-owned firms signed by Duterte's Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the suspension on loan and grant negotiations was being lifted.

The document did not provide an explanation nor did Medialdea immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.N. Human Rights Council approved a resolution in July backed by 18 countries to compile a report on Duterte's drugs crackdown, launched after he was elected in 2016 on a platform of crushing crime.

The government says at least 5,600 people have been killed in what police say were shootouts with dealers resisting arrest while activists say the toll is far higher. Duterte ordered a halt on loans from the 18 countries on Aug. 27, "pending the assessment of our relations with these countries".

It was not clear which loans were involved, nor their size, though the government said then that none covered infrastructure projects so the suspension would not have a significant impact on the economy. It also said loans already being implemented would not be affected. Countries on the 47-member human rights council that voted in favour of the investigation resolution include Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Duterte has more than once taken a stand against the international community over perceived criticism of his anti-narcotics campaign. He once threatened to pull the Philippines out of the United Nations and he unilaterally withdrew the country from the International Criminal Court after it said it was conducting a preliminary examination into alleged crimes against humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

'Last two years have been a lie': Woman heartbroken after her beloved plant turned out to be fake

A woman was taken by surprise when she found out that the plant she had been watering for two years was actually made of plastic. According to Fox News, it is often considered an achievement if a newly bought plant lasts more than a few wee...

OPEC bars media from meeting over coronavirus fears

Vienna, Mar 3 AFP OPEC on Tuesday said media seeking to cover this weeks meeting of oil-producing countries would not be allowed to enter the secretariat where the gathering will take place over coronavirus fears. This precautionary measure...

Malaysia's new PM delays Parliament, and no-confidence vote

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 4 AP Malaysias new leader has postponed the next session of Parliament by more than two months, effectively delaying plans by Mahathir Mohamads former ruling alliance to seek a no-confidence vote against him. Lower house s...

Equities close lower as Coronavirus cases rise, financial and metal stocks drag

Heavy selling in financial and metal stocks dragged equity benchmark indices lower by half a per cent on Wednesday as the government said that number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28. The market sentiment was affected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020