Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC pushing Russia to support big oil cut amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:01 IST
OPEC pushing Russia to support big oil cut amid coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members were seeking to win support from Russia on Wednesday to join them in new additional oil output cuts to prop up prices which have tumbled by a fifth this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A technical panel of several representatives from OPEC states, Russia and other producers recommended on Tuesday cutting output by between 0.6-1.0 million barrels per day (bpd) during the second quarter only. It also recommended that existing cuts of 2.1 million bpd by the group known as OPEC+, which meets in Vienna this week, be extended until the end of 2020.

Russia has so far signaled it might be willing to agree to extend existing cuts, which expire in March, but might find it difficult to sign up to deeper cuts. "OPEC hopes for a cut bigger than 1 million but the challenge is still Russia," an OPEC source said. Two other sources confirmed talks were now focusing on additional cuts in excess of 1 million bpd.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak on Wednesday. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), comprising a handful of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, will convene in Vienna on Wednesday. The Saudi and Russian ministers have made no public statements so far since arriving in Vienna.

'DOWNWARD REVISIONS'

Sources told Reuters this month the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could agree deeper cuts even without Russia. One source said on Wednesday that Russia would seek to keep its participation in any new cut to a minimum.

"Cuts will need to at least be towards the top end of the range, as we see further downward revisions in demand growth as Covid-19 spreads. There is more evidence of the spread of the virus having an impact on demand outside of China," Warren Patterson from ING said in a note. Existing cuts have not been enough to counter the impact of the new coronavirus, Covid-19, on China, the world's biggest oil importer, and on the global economy. Factories have been disrupted, fewer people are traveling and another business has slowed, driving down oil demand.

Benchmark Brent oil prices were around $52 a barrel on Wednesday, a level at which many OPEC states will struggle to balance their budgets, although Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the current price was acceptable. With global efforts to prevent the virus spreading, OPEC has said the number of delegates at its meetings in Vienna this week will be kept to a minimum and journalists have been barred from entering the OPEC headquarters.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrived for the talks in Vienna as Iran's government said the virus had now affected most of the provinces in the Islamic Republic. Wednesday's JMMC meeting is part of the process of drawing up recommendations for the wider meeting of ministers from OPEC on Thursday and a meeting of OPEC+ ministers on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian police quiz Mahathir's daughter over protest

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 4 AFP Malaysian police questioned ex-premier Mahathir Mohamads daughter and 18 other activists Wednesday over several small, peaceful protests triggered by the elderly leader losing power and a corruption-tainted partys re...

Coronavirus: Top Chinese medics offer tips for Indian doctors

As the dreaded coronavirus appeared to spread in India, top Chinese doctors treating patients in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on Wednesday advised their Indian counterparts to prepare plans, train medical staff and educate the publ...

Rahul Gandhi-led Cong delegation visits school in Brijpuri area of Northeast Delhi that witnessed violence, assesses damage.

Rahul Gandhi-led Cong delegation visits school in Brijpuri area of Northeast Delhi that witnessed violence, assesses damage....

Our future has been burnt here: Rahul Gandhi on gutted school in riot-hit northeast Delhi.

Our future has been burnt here Rahul Gandhi on gutted school in riot-hit northeast Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020