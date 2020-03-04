Two held in WB's Darjeeling for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people here on Wednesday for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold worth Rs 2.53 crores.

According to the officials, the suspects were apprehended near Bidhan Nagar in Darjeeling. A case has been filed under the provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.