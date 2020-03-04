Left Menu
Two held in WB's Darjeeling for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people here on Wednesday for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold worth Rs 2.53 crores.

  ANI
  • |
  Darjeeling (West Bengal)
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-03-2020 20:34 IST
Around 6 kg gold, worth Rs 2.53 crores seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

According to the officials, the suspects were apprehended near Bidhan Nagar in Darjeeling. A case has been filed under the provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

