Govt making efforts for safe return, rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants: Minister

It has been the endeavour of the central government to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri migrants by providing various rehabilitation facilities and to create an environment conducive for their return to the Valley, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Reddy, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said: "In addition, the Government of India reimburses monthly cash relief to the eligible Kashmiri migrants settled in Jammu. Since 2014, the monthly cash relief has been enhanced twice, that is, from Rs. 6,600 per family to Rs. 10,000 per family in 2015 and to Rs. 13,000 per family in 2018. In addition, dry ration is also provided to these Kashmiri migrants."

"In case of Kashmiri migrants settled in Delhi, the Government of India reimburses the expenditure incurred by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) on the monthly cash relief of Rs.3250 per person out of which the share of GNCTD is Rs. 1000 per person," the Minister's reply said. (ANI)

