Man gets seven-year RI for rape

Mangaluru, Mar 5 (PTI); The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court here has sentenced a person to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl and fathering a child by promising to marry her. Judge Sayeedunnisa, in her verdict on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict and ordered him to deposit Rs 50,000 in the name of the baby fathered by him.

The DNA examination had proved that he was the biological father of the child. The victim was staying with her parents in a rented house here and the man was staying in an adjacent room.

He raped her first in January 2018 when there was nobody in her room. She was 20 years old then. He continued to rape her since then after which she became pregnant.

The girl's family came to know of it only when she was six months into pregnancy. Though they approached the man asking him to marry, he refused saying he already had a wife and two children.

The girl lodged a complaint with the police and he was arrested in June 2018..

