Delhi court grants bail to Dec 15 Jamia violence accused
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Furkan, an accused in the violence that erupted in the Jamia Nagar area here during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15 last year.
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Furkan, an accused in the violence that erupted in the Jamia Nagar area here during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15 last year. Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar granted bail to Furkan on submission of a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the like amount.
Advocates Alamdar Husain Naqvi and MN Ansari represented Furkan in the court. Furkan, who was arrested by Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in the violence, was earlier sent to judicial custody in the matter. A resident of Jamia Nagar, the accused is an electrician.
On December 15, the Delhi Police had allegedly clashed with students on the university campus after protests erupted against the CAA passed by Parliament. (ANI)
