State's six judicial officers sworn in as Raj HC judges

Six judicial officers, including a woman officer, of the state's subordinate judiciary were on Friday sworn in as judges of the Rajasthan High Court here. The judicial officers elevated as judges of the high court were sworn in by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty in a simple swearing-in ceremony, attended by judges of the high court and district courts, besides advocates and the family members of new judges.

The six judicial officers who took oath as high court judges are Devendra Kachhawaha, Satish Kumar Sharma, Kumari Prabha Sharma, Manoj Kumar Vyas, Rameshwar Vyas and Chandra Kumar Songara. The Supreme Court collegium had earlier on January 22 recommended to the central government for elevating them to the high court from the judicial officers' quota.

They were subsequently sworn in as high court judges after the approval by the Union government. With this, the total number of judges in Rajasthan High Court rose to 27, but it is still far short of the court's designated strength of 50 judges.

Twenty three posts of judges in the high court are still vacant, affecting the prospect of speedy disposal of pending cases. As per the information on the high court's website, a total number of 1,86,822 cases were pending with it at the February 2020 end..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.