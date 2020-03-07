Left Menu
One held in murder case of U'khand native in Delhi violence

The Crime Branch has arrested an accused in connection with the murder case of a man in Gokulpuri, whose body was found in mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on February 26 following violence in the national capital, police said.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 12:51 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch has arrested an accused in connection with the murder case of a man in Gokulpuri, whose body was found in mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on February 26 following violence in the national capital, police said. The accused and deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz (27), a resident of Shiv Vihar and Dilbar Negi (22), respectively.

Negi's body was burnt by a mob of rioters after cutting off his hands and feet. Six months back, he had come to Delhi from his native Uttarakhand to get employed. "Crime Branch has arrested an accused Shahnawaz, in the murder/riot case of Gokulpuri which was registered after the body of one Dilbar Negi was found in mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on February 26," said Delhi Police.

According to police, a riot had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24 in which accused Mohammad Shahnawaz and several other persons pelted stones, ransacked and torched several shops there. "Accused Shahnawaz entered into a book store and a sweet shop godown at A-29, Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar and torched both the places along with other rioters," they said.

Two days later, a dead body of a person namely Dilbar was found from the said shop. The eyewitness present at the spot had identified accused Shahnawaz as the main aggressor who was leading the mob. An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri Police Station.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

