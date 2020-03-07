Uttarakhand Assembly adjourned till March 25

The Budget Session of Uttarakhand Assembly was on Saturday adjourned till March 25.

The Assembly, in the summer capital of Gairsain in Chamoli district, started on March 5.

The session will now begin on March 25 and will end on March 27. (ANI)

