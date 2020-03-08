Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC hearing at 3 pm on "name and shame" posters of CAA protesters in UP

The Allahabad High Court will hear, at 3 pm on Sunday, the case related to hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photographs of those accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 11:15 IST
Allahabad HC hearing at 3 pm on "name and shame" posters of CAA protesters in UP
The Allahabad High Court (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court will hear, at 3 pm on Sunday, the case related to hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photographs of those accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The High Court was scheduled to hear the case at 10 am today.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the High Court t had decided to hear the case on Sunday in spite of it being a holiday. The court of Chief Justice Govind Mathur has summoned the District Magistrate and Divisional Police Commissioner of Police of Lucknow in this case. On Thursday, the district administration installed hoardings with photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city.

The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year. Activist Deepak Kabir has said that the hoardings put up by the government bearing names of anti-CAA protesters are creating an atmosphere of fear.

He said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere."It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk," Kabir told ANI. Darapuri had also termed the administration's action as 'unconstitutional' and said that the government is trying to defame protesters.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza had alleged that people whose names have been put up in hoardings destroyed public properties. "Photos have been put off those people who tried to create unrest under the garb of the Citizenship Amendment Act. They harmed people of the state and tried to destroy public properties. Now damages will be recovered from them," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

'Even men now cheer me on': Kabul women sell burgers in solar-powered foodcarts

On a sunny weekend in Kabul, 30-year-old Maryam Mohammdi drives a solar-powered rickshaw around a city suburb, selling burgers to hungry customers as part of a business that is employing dozens of women in a traditionally male-dominated pro...

ICC launches campaign to promote women's game

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday launched 100 per cent cricket, a 12-month campaign dedicated towards the promotion of womens cricket. The campaign has been launched on International Womens Day ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup ...

Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage

Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal in the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 home-ice win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, w...

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Italys prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the countrys population in a bid to limit contagions at the epicenter of Europes outbreak. Shortly after midnigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020