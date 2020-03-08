Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon hopes debt talks could be wrapped up within 9 months - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 17:41 IST
Lebanon hopes debt talks could be wrapped up within 9 months - minister
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@alain_n_aoun)

Negotiations to restructure Lebanon's foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned, the economy minister told a local broadcaster, as the country headed for its first sovereign default.

Hit by a major financial crisis, Lebanon declared on Saturday it could not pay forthcoming maturities - the first of which is a $1.2 billion bond due on Monday. The prime minister called for fair restructuring negotiations. The default will mark a new phase in a crisis that has hammered the economy since October, slicing around 40% off the value of the currency, denying savers free access to their deposits and fuelling unemployment and unrest.

The financial crisis is seen as the biggest risk to Lebanon's stability since the end of the 1975-90 civil war. Face-to-face negotiations between Lebanon and bondholders are expected to begin in about two weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, said foreign currency reserves had hit a "critical and dangerous" level and were needed for basic imports. Lebanon had therefore suspended the March payment. The financial crisis came to a head last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted over decades of state corruption and bad governance.

"The negotiation process will last for months and if we have good intentions will not go on for more than nine months," Raoul Nehme, the economy minister, told broadcaster al-Jadeed in comments published on its website overnight. Reuters could not immediately reach him for comment.

"The government is now waiting for the position of the Eurobond holders," Nehme said, adding that he expected them to adopt "positive" positions. Referring to the possibility of Lebanon being sued abroad, he said creditors may bring legal cases against the central bank but would not win.

Lebanon has some $31 billion in dollar bonds that sources say the state wants to restructure. Lebanon's public debt has reached around 170% of gross domestic product, meaning the country is close to being the world's most heavily indebted state, Diab said.

Lebanon's banks, big holders of the debt, are ready to talk with foreign creditors as the government seeks to restructure, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday. There was no timetable yet for any restructuring and the discussions with foreign creditors are likely to start slowly, the source said. The Lebanese banking association has appointed Houlihan Lokey as a financial adviser to help with the process.

There has been no sign of a bailout from foreign states that aided Lebanon in the past. Western governments insist Beirut first enact long-delayed reforms against waste and corruption. Many analysts believe the only way for Lebanon to secure financial support would be through an IMF program.

But this is opposed by the powerful, Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which has said conditions the IMF would seek to impose would cause a "popular revolution". Lebanon has however sought IMF technical assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

We are not here to sell dreams and fantasies, will be pragmatic: Altaf Bukhari

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his newly-launched party, JKAP, is not here to sell dreams and fantasies but it will always be pragmatic, honest and fair in its approach. Speaking at the launch of th...

I have full faith in my team, India skipper Harmapreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said she has full faith in her team to do well in future even after Australia outclassed her side by 85 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here. Unbeaten throughout the tourname...

Army rescues nine people stranded in snow in J-K's Rajouri

The army on Sunday rescued nine people, including five women, who were stranded in snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said. Army troops of the Romeo Force braved harsh weather and ince...

Saudi Arabia, Gulf neighbours report more cases of coronavirus

Several Gulf Arab states recorded new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday including Saudi Arabia, which detected four more infections to take the total to 11, state media reported.The Saudi health ministry said that the newly diagnosed indiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020