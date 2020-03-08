Left Menu
Indian Army troops rescue passengers stranded due to heavy snow near Dera Ki Gali

Indian Army troops of the Romeo Force braved harsh weather near Dera Ki Gali in Jammu and Kashmir to rescue nine passengers including five women passengers travelling between Thanamandi and Bafliaz on Sunday.

  • Dera Ki Gali (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 17:53 IST
Indian Army troops rescue passengers stranded due to heavy snow near Dera Ki Gali
Indian Army troops rescuing stranded passengers near Dera ki Gali on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army troops of the Romeo Force braved harsh weather near Dera Ki Gali in Jammu and Kashmir to rescue nine passengers including five women passengers travelling between Thanamandi and Bafliaz on Sunday. The TATA Sumo vehicle in which the passengers were travelling in got stuck due to heavy snowfall which kept on increasing with every passing minute.

On receiving information about the same, the troops and the local police stationed at Dera Ki Gali sprang into action and reached the site immediately and rescued the passengers and the vehicle. The passengers received necessary medical attention at the DKG check post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

