Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Holi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday for the festival of Holi, which is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, asking the motorists to obey traffic rules on the day of the festival.

  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:45 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday for the festival of Holi, which is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, asking the motorists to obey traffic rules on the day of the festival. The advisory stated, "Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers, etc."

On Tuesday, special checking teams with alcometers will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations. Special Traffic Police checking teams with interceptors along with PCR and local police teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, Red Light jumping, etc. Interceptors will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding. As per the directions issued by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunk driving, red light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, driving license will also be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months.

An action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without a license etc. Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all motorists to avoid traffic violations especially drunken driving, over speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet, driving in the wrong carriageway, etc. Parents should not allow their minors to drive vehicles.

"All motorists are advised to obey traffic rules and regulations and follow the directions of the traffic policemen on duty for their safety as well as the safety of other road users," the advisory added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

