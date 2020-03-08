Punjab police detain unemployed trained teachers taking out protest march

The Punjab police on Sunday detained several ETT-TET passed teachers who were marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, demanding government jobs. The protestors mostly comprised of teachers who had qualified for the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Bagga Khadla told ANI: "We were beaten up and some of our were arrested. There is no justice in the state. No one is listening to us. No government official has yet contacted us. There are 14,000 unemployed people. We have cleared all the conditions and now they have set up one another test for the selection process." The march had started from YPS Chowk and was heading towards Amarinder Singh's Moti Mahal.

"There is a lot of difference in what the government says and what it does. We were lathi-charged by male police personnel. We will keep on protesting until our demands are met," said Jaswinder Kaur, another protestor demanding the government job. The state government is yet to make a statement on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.