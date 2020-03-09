Left Menu
Govt will take every possible action against people involved in Yes Bank scam: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on Monday assured the people that the Central government will take action against people involved in Yes Bank scam and that people's money is safe.

  • ANI
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:21 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:21 IST
Govt will take every possible action against people involved in Yes Bank scam: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on Monday assured the people that the Central government will take action against people involved in Yes Bank scam and that people's money is safe. The Minister made the remarks in response to a question on the Yes Bank crisis.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suspended Yes Bank's board and imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 on its account holders till April 3. "There are lots of things that will come to the surface now, we have asked for complete information on the matter from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). CBI and ED are doing their job. RBI has already taken the required steps," Thakur told ANI.

"We had made it clear that the Modi government will put an end to corruption. If someone loots the hard-earned money of the people of the country, then we will not hesitate from taking action against them. We want to tell people that their money is safe. The government will take every possible step that should be taken against the people involved in Yes Bank scam" he added. After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also started a probe against the Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a case pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities of Yes Bank and DHFL.

Rana Kapoor was handed over to the ED till March 11 by Mumbai's Special Court on Sunday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed the restrictions saying that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

Former State Bank of India's Chief Financial Officer Prashant Kumar was appointed administrator of Yes Bank last week on Thursday. A day later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the restructuring plan for Yes Bank will be implemented within 30 days. (ANI)

