Delhi violence: Man sent to custody for hatching conspiracy to incite communal riots

A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was sent to 4-day police remand on Monday by a Delhi court. The judge sent Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, to custody after he was produced before the court and the police said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy, the court sources said.

Police told the court that the accused was to confronted with incriminating materials and other people in the case. Danish was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

