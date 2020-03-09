Left Menu
Army rescues 390 stranded civilians in sub zero temperatures in Arunachal

The Indian Army launched a civic action operation at an altitude of approximately 14,000 feet and rescued 390 civilians and 175 civil vehicles stranded in heavy snow in the night of March 7-8 at Sela Pass.

  • Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:47 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:47 IST
Indian Army civic action operation. Image Credit: ANI

The rescued civilians, who were also provided with immediate medical support and hot snacks, expressed their gratitude towards Indian Army, read an official statement.

"Besides saving precious lives, the 16-hour long operation in sub zero temperature, strengthened the bonhomie and bonding between Indian Army and civilians," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

