Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:29 IST
Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday refuted allegations about cash distribution in a case pertaining to his election from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money "are imaginary and there is no evidence at all." The veteran congress leader was cross-examined by counsel for the losing candidate Raja Kannappan who filed the petition challenging his election alleging that the congress leader was involved in cash distribution to voters and misused his power as union Home minister during that period.

Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money "are imaginary and there is no evidence at all." In the two-hour-long cross-examination before Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayanan, Advocates K Rajendra Kumar and G Saravana Kumar handed a copy of the book 'A View from the Outside' written by the former minister in 2007 and asked him to read out some passages in the book. To several questions that were raised on the allegations of distribution of cash by his son as well as him, the minister responded, saying "The entire allegations made are imaginary and there is no evidence to any of it." Each of the statements and questions that were asked by the advocates was promptly recorded by the court officers.

On asked about the declaration of election results and the delay in his constituency, the former minister said he was not aware of the time when the election results were out and also in most of the places he knew it was only during that time the official results were announced. Whether he was aware of the fact that who was leading in the elections, Chidambaram said he did not remember as it has been 10 years since it took place.

Recording the submissions, the court posted the case to March 30 for arguments to continue. Chidambaram was declared elected from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Raja Kannappan who contested on an AIADMK ticket by a slender 3,354 vote margin after a seesaw battle that went down to the wire..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Avoid gatherings during Holi in wake of COVID19: Health experts

In the wake of cases of coronavirus COVID19 in the country and its potential to spread fast, health experts have appealed to people to avoid mass gatherings during Holi as a precautionary measure. Doctors said that crowded places and wet Ho...

Flying car PAL-V to be built in Guj, MoU inked with Dutch firm

Flying car-maker PAL-V of The Netherlands will set up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat and has set a target of commencing production by 2021. PAL-V stands for Personal Air Land Vehicle.A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presenc...

Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy as he headed to work on Monday morning in the capital Khartoum, officials said.Hamdok said he was in good shape and that what had happened would b...

Kerala vlogger discharged after he was tested negative for COVID-19

A vlogger, who was vlogging his experience from a coronavirus isolation ward in the government hospital sending positivity from social media platform, was on Monday evening discharged after he was tested negative for COVID-19. My result has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020